Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,486 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,329.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 71,969 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMAB stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

