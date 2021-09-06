Brokers Issue Forecasts for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

DCI stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.