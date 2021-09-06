Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

