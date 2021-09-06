Brooktree Capital Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $951,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.09. 4,705,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,609,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

