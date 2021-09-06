Brooktree Capital Management Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock remained flat at $$46.84 on Monday. 20,834,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

