BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$137.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 217.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth $3,182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BRP by 37.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

