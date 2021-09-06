Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $54.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

