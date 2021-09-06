Burney Co. Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 869.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $32,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $78.20 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

