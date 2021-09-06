Burney Co. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of FIBK opened at $42.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.