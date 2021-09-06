Burney Co. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,218 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 158,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

