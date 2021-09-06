Burney Co. Sells 457 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.68 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.38 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

