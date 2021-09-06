Burney Co. Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after buying an additional 411,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,270,000 after acquiring an additional 39,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

