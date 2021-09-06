Bytom Price Hits $0.0858 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $124.63 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.85 or 0.00415362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,167,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,881,693 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

