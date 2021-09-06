C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.23. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $46,009,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,771,297 shares of company stock worth $159,356,495. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.