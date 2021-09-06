Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.