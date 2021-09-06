Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Position Boosted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.