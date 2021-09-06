Cadence Bank NA Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.2% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $184,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

KO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,220,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

