Cadence Bank NA Sells 146 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,800. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

