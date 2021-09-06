Cadence Bank NA Sells 891 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

