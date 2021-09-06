Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 65.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.72 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

