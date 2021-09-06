Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. 250,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,410. The stock has a market cap of $967.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

