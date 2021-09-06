Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $153.44 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.75, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

