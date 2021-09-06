Canaccord Genuity Boosts Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $52.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $76.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,225,025 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

