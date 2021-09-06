Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOV. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,061,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,187,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,757,000.

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $176.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.40. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $191.52.

