Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nyxoah in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.22). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NYXH. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NYXH opened at $30.94 on Monday. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.35.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

