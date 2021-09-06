Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.91 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92.

