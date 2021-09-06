Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 858 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $448.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.99 and its 200-day moving average is $424.21. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.