Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese stock opened at $155.14 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $102.72 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.