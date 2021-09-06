Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

