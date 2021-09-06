Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $471,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $124.36 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.