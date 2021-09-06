Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,470.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $168,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $151.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $123.34 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

