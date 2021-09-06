Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $376,000 Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,716 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,057,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 213,039 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 54,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 236,539 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.