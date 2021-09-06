Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

NYSE:COF opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.