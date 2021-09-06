CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). CareCloud posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTBC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,079 over the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.10. 1,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

