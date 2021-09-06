CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.39 Million

Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post $47.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.90 million and the lowest is $44.87 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $192.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $192.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $196.89 million, with estimates ranging from $182.26 million to $210.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%.

Several research firms have commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

