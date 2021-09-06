Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,634 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.