Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.230-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.91.

CTLT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.35. 43,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.51. Catalent has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

