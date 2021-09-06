Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.230-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $140.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. Catalent has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $140.72.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.91.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

