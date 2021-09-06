CCLA Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,753 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.5% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $125,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.13. 1,874,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

