CCLA Investment Management Ltd Sells 50,469 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,469 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $55,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,051. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average of $178.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.