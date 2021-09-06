CCLA Investment Management Ltd Takes $71.98 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.83. 739,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.25. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 509,208 shares of company stock valued at $162,664,857. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

