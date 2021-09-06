Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 188.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUN opened at $43.88 on Monday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

