Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $115.96 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $116.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

