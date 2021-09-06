Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) & Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Critical Review

Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ascendant Digital Acquisition and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 20.63 -$4.00 million $0.14 828.29

Ascendant Digital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendant Digital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceridian HCM 1 4 5 0 2.40

Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $106.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.30%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Ascendant Digital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendant Digital Acquisition and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Ceridian HCM -6.92% -1.15% -0.36%

Summary

Ascendant Digital Acquisition beats Ceridian HCM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

