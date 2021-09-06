Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $391.13.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:CRL opened at $449.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.92. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $450.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

