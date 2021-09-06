CheesecakeSwap Token Market Capitalization Reaches $141,763.32 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $141,763.32 and $33,029.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00065672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00215526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.75 or 0.07648975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,512.77 or 1.00419221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.00961940 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

