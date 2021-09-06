Chiliz Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $497.78 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00135606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.42 or 0.00791374 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,894,515,034 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

