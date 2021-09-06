Chromia (CHR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $66.07 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $199.80 million and approximately $66.07 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00016158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00139607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.18 or 0.00817337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00048733 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

