Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Reaches $29.39 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $333,791.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $29.39 or 0.00056627 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00016158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00139607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.18 or 0.00817337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

