Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Raised by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.39. 625,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

